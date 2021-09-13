First-year student Gabriel Neil, succumbed to injuries and died Sunday after being violently assaulted near campus early Saturday morning.
Neil, a first-year Health Sciences student studying Kinesiology, died in hospital Sunday night. Police have arrested and charged 21-year-old Aliyan Ahmed with one count of manslaughter in connection to the incident.
According to police, the homicide occurred at the intersection of Western Road and Sarnia Road — near the Western Student Recreation Centre. Officers found Neil suffering serious injuries and transported him to hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death. The investigation is now deemed a homicide.
“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Gabe,” said a representative of Neil’s family in a statement. “He was a gentle and kind soul who made friends wherever he went.”
The family said Neil hoped to become a doctor.
“We were devastated to learn of the death of Western University student Gabriel Neil over the weekend,” said university president Alan Shepard in a statement. “The Western community is grieving this tragic loss and we are heartbroken for his family, friends and all who knew him.”
Shepard said counselling services are available to support students, faculty and staff during this time.
