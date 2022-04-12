Fourth-year Western University and HBA1 student Maija Nenonen succumbed to her injuries Monday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle outside an off-campus student residence on Western Road.
Nenonen first began her undergraduate degree at Western in the health sciences program in 2018 and was completing her first year as an Ivey Business School student.
“On behalf of the entire Western community, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Maija’s family as well as to her friends, classmates and all who knew her,” said Western president Alan Shepard in a written statement. “While I know that words can give little consolation at a time of deep grief, we join in mourning their loss.”
Nenonen was struck in the parking lot outside 974 Western Rd. — an off-campus Red Bricks residence commonly occupied by Western University students on Hollywood Crescent.
A Sault St. Marie resident, Nenonen is remembered “as a strong member of Western’s community community who gave generously of her time to support others,” Shepard said.
Nenonen supported others through her role on campus as co-director of Western’s Relay for Life event in support of cancer research, according to a statement from Ivey.
Her family shared she had dreamt of attending Western well before applying to universities in grade 12 and grew to love her experience with Western and Ivey.
“She was deeply proud to be a Western Mustang,” Ivey said.
Zamir Fakirani, president of the University Students’ Council, took to Instagram to share his condolences and provide support to the Western community.
“Offering my condolences and sending so much love to everyone affected by Maija’s tragic passing,” Fakirani said in an Instagram Story. “Please take care of yourselves.”
Students and employees can reach out for support through Western’s mental health services.
