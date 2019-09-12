John Barron
Courtesy of Facebook

John Barron, a professor of computer science at Western, passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Western University's computer science department announced the news on Facebook.

"Dr. Barron was one of the hardest working and most beloved members of our Computer Science faculty," they said. "Our department will not be the same without our beautiful JB."

He is survived by his wife, Tatyana Barron, his young twin children and his stepson.

Barron was a professor, researcher and supervisor at Western for 31 years.

He taught a data analysis course last semester. According to his website, his research on optical flow applied to interesting practical problems like plant growth and interpreting MRI data.

