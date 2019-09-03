Anna Toner, an Engineering student at Western, passed away last week after a battle with brain cancer. She was 20.
Western University will lower its flag tomorrow as campus mourns her passing last Monday, Aug. 26
Anna studied environmental engineering. She was a dancer for 13 years, and enjoyed other sports like soccer and gymnastics.
She loved playing the violin and travelling with her family.
She is survived by her parents and an older sister.
A visitation and a celebration of life will be held today and tomorrow afternoon, both in Toronto.
The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, for donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada or the Nature Conservancy of Canada, to support her love for the environment.
