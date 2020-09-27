Sydney Legasy, a third-year health science student, passed away on Sept. 22, at age 21.
Western will lower the flag on University College hill Sept. 28 in her honour. Legasy is survived by her parents, Joel and Tracy Legasy and her sister Emily.
According to her obituary, Legasy was a “brilliant, beautiful young woman with unlimited potential,” who intended to go to medical school.
Her family remembers her as a “talented, graceful, humourous girl with the quick wit and beautiful smile.”
A private service will be held. Legasy’s family asks remembrance donations be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
