Professor Louis Charland, a member of Western’s philosophy and health sciences departments, passed away suddenly of a heart attack May 9.
Charland taught at Western for over two decades and was a member of Western’s Rotman Institute of Philosophy, which focuses on the interdisciplinary applications of philosophical thought.
A memorial post for Charland on Twitter remembers him as “one of the original voices in philosophy of psychiatry and bioethics. We will miss his friendship, collegiality, and his rich, humane voice, informed by wisdom of experience.”
Deeply saddened to share news of the sudden death of friend & colleague Louis Charland, one of the original voices in philosophy of psychiatry & bioethics. We will miss his friendship, collegiality, and his rich, humane voice, informed by wisdom of experience. @aapp_PhilPsych f pic.twitter.com/T994gOD2NK— Trudo Lemmens (@TrudoLemmens) May 10, 2021
Charland is perhaps most well-known in the scholarly community for a paper he published in 2016 on clinical treatments for the eating disorder anorexia nervosa. In his research, Charland argued anorexia should be treated as a disease of emotion rather than logic, meaning cognitive behavioural therapy, which is commonly used to treat anorexia, would be ineffective.
His research made headlines around the world.
Charland is survived by his wife Anna, their son James, as well as his mother, brother and sister, according to University of Toronto professor and friend of Charland, Trudo Lemmens.
According to friends, Charland had a passion for playing the guitar and was “a rare and immensely talented player who lived and breathed guitar until his fingers would no longer respond to his commands.”
Charland taught courses in both the philosophy and health sciences departments this year, including this spring’s Introduction to the Philosophy of Psychiatry.
Before coming to Western, Charland worked in the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University and taught philosophy and bioethics at the University of Toronto. He sat on the research ethics board of the Douglas Psychiatric Hospital in Montreal, worked as a bioethicist for the Toronto Hospital of Sick Children and consulted on the Ontario government’s Premier's council on health strategy, which built a plan for the future of healthcare in the province.
Lemmens wrote Charland leaves behind “countless friends, colleagues, and students who will miss his humanity and his brilliant work.”
Correction (May 12, 2021, 5:38 p.m.): This article was corrected to reflect that Louis Charland passed away May 9, not May 10.
