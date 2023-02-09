For a limited time, Western Health and Wellness Services is offering free HPV vaccines to eligible individuals.
The Ontario government has partnered with Merck to provide a three-dose series of the Human Papillomavirus, the GardasilⓇ9, vaccine until August.
According to Western, ”females born in 2002, 2003 and 2004, as well as males born in 2004,” who are Ontario residents qualify for the vaccine free of charge during this period. The vaccine series normally costs approximately $600. Non-Ontario residents enrolled in PurpleCare are eligible for coverage of up to 80 per cent.
“There used to be a notion that [HPV vaccination] was only for females, but it is important that all genders receive [the vaccine],” said Deborah Turnbull, a Health and Wellness Services team lead registered nurse.
According to Turnbull, this initiative is specifically targeted toward individuals who may have missed receiving the HPV vaccine during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vaccine is typically administered to Ontario students in grade seven through school clinics. Those who do not begin or complete the series in grade seven are eligible to catch up on missed doses through their local public health unit until the end of grade 12, free of charge.
“They’ve picked these age groups … as a catch up to make sure that everybody’s vaccinated. Because of the pandemic, they may have not been keeping up on their vaccines,” said Turnbull.
The HPV vaccine comes in three doses spread over a 0-2-6 month schedule. Since Health and Wellness Services is offering this vaccine until August, Western University students would need to start by the end of February to complete the vaccine series for free on campus.
The MLHU said an estimated 75 per cent of sexually active Canadians will be infected with HPV in their lifetime. HPV is one of the most commonly sexually transmitted infections in the world, spread by intimate skin-to-skin contact with the genital area, sharing sex toys, as well as vaginal, oral or anal sex with an infected person.
Vaccination against HPV helps to reduce the risk of contracting a virus that can lead to genital warts as well as HPV-related cancers of the cervix, vulva, vagina, penis, anus and back of the throat.
To find out if you have been vaccinated against HPV, reach out to your healthcare provider or view your current immunization record online.
Eligible individuals can receive an HPV vaccine dose by calling Health and Wellness Services or visiting Thames Hall to book an appointment.
