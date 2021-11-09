Western University opened additional restaurant-style dining spaces in Somerville House and Alumni Hall Monday, but students remain confused about where they are currently allowed to eat on campus.
As restaurant-style dining spaces, the seated areas check for vaccine passports and require students to swipe their Western ONECards to ensure they are completing their return to campus questionnaire. Food is not served in the spaces, which are open for students to eat, drink and study.
Restaurant style dining is open in the Great Hall in Somerville House and Alumni Hall, along with additional dining on the east side of the Mustang Lounge.
Posters in the University Community Centre explain that students can eat and drink in designated seats while physically distanced by two metres. Students are also permitted to eat in outdoor tents, but not in classrooms or while walking around in campus buildings.
The posters do not mention protocols for study nooks and seating areas upstairs in the UCC, leaving students confused about where they can eat.
Despite no official markings on the seating in the upper floors of the UCC, some students guess that they are still permitted to eat on all floors.
“You can eat on the second floor [of the UCC], downstairs, the dining hall and benches outdoors,” said Julia Aulidjien, first-year Science student.
Western did not respond to requests for comments to clarify where official dining spaces are on campus.
Western opened additional outdoor study and dining spaces which do not require students to wear masks, including tents outside the UCC and at the bottom of UC Hill, at the beginning of the school year. Western hopes the new official indoor dining spaces will accommodate larger crowds moving indoors as the weather cools.
“We are preparing as many restaurant-style spaces on campus as possible to increase capacity and hope to open more spaces over the coming weeks,” read the email.
Those exempt from vaccination are not permitted to access the restaurant-style dining spaces.
