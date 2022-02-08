Western’s main campus saw a 3.4 per cent decrease in undergraduate 101 applications from Ontario secondary schools. The drop comes as the Ontario Universities Application Centre reported the overall number of applications to Ontario universities rose 8.4 per cent this year and many of Western’s peer institutions saw jumps of over 10 per cent.
Western University’s main campus has received 37,396 applications as of Jan.14 — 1,298 fewer than last January, making this the first major drop in applications Western has seen in over seven years. The university’s affiliates have also seen their applications drop; Huron University College saw a sharp decrease with a drop of 9.5 per cent, Brescia University College went down 5.9 per cent and King's University College 3.1 per cent.
“Western’s enrollment numbers have been strong for many years,” said the university in a statement. “We anticipate a robust incoming class this fall. It is not unusual for application numbers to fluctuate year to year. ”
Applications to Western had previously been on the rise since 2015 with an average increase of three per cent every year.
Among Western’s peer institutions, the University of Waterloo saw the highest jump of 14.9 per cent, Queen’s University, York University and Brock University were also up over 10 per cent.
The only Ontario universities to see drops greater than Western were Laurentian University, which declared insolvency last year and has seen mass layoff and program cuts, and Université de l'Ont Français, which only received 14 applications from Ontario high schools.
“It is also important to remember these are application numbers at one point in time and don’t include applicants from out of province, international applicants, or mature students,” wrote Western. “We know it has been a challenging year for the Western community and we’re continuing to examine what the application data means.”
Among Western’s affiliates, Huron saw the greatest drop, though the college has seen fluctuating OUAC 101 application numbers for the past 10 years. This year the college received 1,272 applications, falling two years in a row from 2020 of 1,702 applicants — a drop of around 25 per cent.
Huron said in a statement the decrease in applications is expected to have a negligible effect on the college’s enrolment numbers this fall. The applicant drain primarily comes from international students applying from private international high schools in the Greater Toronto Area, amongst whom the acceptance rate is historically very low.
“In fact, since 2019, we’ve increased direct applications by over 200 per cent. As of January 14, 2022 – the last day we ran our full numbers – Huron's total applications (OUAC and direct) were on par with last year,” wrote the college.
Huron’s student population has doubled from 252 in 2017 to 520 in 2021, which the college said it regards as the most important indicator of success and believes this growth trend will continue.
