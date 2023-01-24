Western’s main campus saw a 2.9 per cent increase in Undergraduate 101 applications from Ontario secondary schools, a significant rise after a major downtick last year.
Western University’s main campus received 38,466 applications as of Jan. 14 — 1,070 more than January 2022. Applications to Western had previously been on the rise since 2015, with an average increase of three per cent per year and last year marked the first major drop.
Last year, Western’s statement in response to the application drop said “we know it has been a challenging year for the Western community and we’re continuing to examine what the application data means.” Fall 2021 saw reports circulate of sexual violence during Orientation Week and the death of first-year student Gabriel Neil, both just a few months before applications were due.
Most of the university’s affiliate colleges made a significant recovery this year too — Huron University College saw a sharp 29.6 per cent increase in applications and Brescia University College went up 27 per cent. But King’s University College application numbers dropped 3.8 per cent.
Acting university registrar Lisa Latif emphasized Western has had strong enrolment numbers for many years.
“Some fluctuation in application numbers is to be expected from year to year and we are pleased to see applications have increased this year,” said Latif. “One goal outlined in the university’s strategic plan is to expand student enrolment.”
The university is hoping to expand its student population to 50,000 by 2030, including undergraduate, graduate, postdoctoral and lifelong learners, according to Western’s strategic plan, Towards Western at 150. There are currently 36,904 students enrolled at Western for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Ontario Universities’ Application Centre reported the overall number of applications to Ontario universities rose 2.9 per cent this year.
Latif noted these statistics reflect applications at one point in time and do not include out-of-province, international or mature student applicants.
Among Western’s peer institutions, Ontario Tech University saw the greatest jump at 20.3 per cent, followed by Nippising University at 17.3 per cent, Wilfrid Laurier University at 13.6 per cent and Brock University at 13 per cent.
All U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities, with the exception of Western, saw a decrease in applications this cycle. The University of Ottawa saw the greatest decline at 5.6 per cent less than last year. McMaster University, Queen's University, the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo all saw a slight decrease in applicants within one per cent.
