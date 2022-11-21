Western will not change its mask policy after Ontario’s chief medical officer of health “strongly” recommended masking in all indoor spaces last week.
Dr. Kieran Moore said, in a news conference on Nov. 14, his recommendation Ontario residents return to indoor masking, including in educational facilities, is the result on increased pressure on the healthcare system. The Ontario government has not issued a provincial mask mandate.
Western University has mandated masking in instructional spaces since September and, according to the university’s most recent update on Oct. 17, masks will continue to be mandatory until the end of the fall term. Masks remain optional on campus outside of classrooms.
Florentine Strzelczyk, Western’s provost and vice-president of academic, wrote in a statement that the university “continue[s] to consult with medical experts and if there is any change the community will be notified.”
Western is currently one of the only universities in the province with a mask mandate.
The majority of Ontario’s mask mandates were lifted on June 11, with masks no longer being required on public transit and certain healthcare facilities.
Moore’s advice comes as Ontario pediatric hospitals are overwhelmed with respiratory illnesses including respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19.
Earlier this fall, Western was recognized as the only major university in Canada with a vaccine mandate and was one of only 14 out of 83 Canadian universities in a survey conducted by the Canadian Press with a mask mandate at the start of the academic term.
Prior to Moore’s mask recommendation, the University of Waterloo joined Western and made the decision to bring back in-class masking as of Nov. 9. Other post-secondary institutions in the Toronto area have said they would consider adjusting their policies based on provincial recommendations, including Humber College, Toronto Metropolitan University and York University.
The president and CEO of Humber College, Ann Marie Vaughan, sent a message to students on Nov. 16 to “strongly encourage” mask-wearing in public indoor settings on- or off-campus. According to Vaughan, masks remain non-mandatory and individuals are responsible for their own personal protective equipment.
TMU followed suit on Nov. 18, reminding students of the importance of wearing masks while writing in-person exams and in “spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained.” York sent a message out to its community the same day “calling on all community members to immediately resume masking indoors” and while not mandatory, to “treat it as a requirement for your own health and that of others.”
Masks policies remain unchanged at all three universities.
