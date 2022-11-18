Western professor Claire Crooks flew to the Czech Republic in September to train social workers and psychologists in a mental health program to support Ukrainian children in war-torn areas.
Crooks, a Faculty of Education professor and director of the Centre for School Mental Health at Western University, led workshops and helped train 34 mental health professionals from Sept. 12 to 17. The professionals were trained on how to support Ukrainian children and teenagers in schools, as well as how to teach other psychologists this information.
The workshops have been hosted by the Supporting Transition Resilience of Newcomer Groups program — also known as STRONG — since February. STRONG is a school-based mental health intervention developed by the School Mental Health Ontario in 2017.
Crooks said the intervention will help Ukranian children and youth “build on their coping skills, their problem solving, self-regulation [and] all things that are interfered with in a situation like Ukrainian kids are in right now.”
According to Crooks, approximately 130,000 displaced Ukrainian children have entered the Czech Republic since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. These children coming from the same traumatic situation generally easily connect and feel safe around one another, despite living in a new country, according to Crooks.
“Children come together in groups. It’s not that they are traumatized. It's just they are struggling with whatever's going on,” said Crooks. “Part of [the workshops] is also just recognizing how resilient these kids and youth are.”
Crooks said the program has faced many challenges along the way, including that only about half the professional attendants understand English. But despite the language barriers, the researchers and psychologists did not give up.
Crooks, along with many Western graduate students, have recently developed a series of books for STRONG — targeting children and teenagers — about healing from a traumatic experience.
She said they are currently researching how this program changes the way children mentally overcome trauma.
Crooks hopes she will go back to Czech Republic to “host booster training and figure out the next steps to [better the children's mental health].”
