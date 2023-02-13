Fred Longstaffe, a Western earth science professor and founding director of the Western Academy for Advanced Research, was appointed to the Order of Canada on Dec. 29, 2022 for his research contributions to stable isotope geochemistry.
The Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest honors, given to those who have made extraordinary contributions in their fields in Canada and beyond. New members are appointed twice annually by the Governor General, who selects candidates based on the Advisory Council’s recommendation.
Over 8,200 people have been appointed since the award’s creation in 1967. Among those are Canadian icons like Mike Myers, Alex Trebek and Eugene Levy.
Longstaffe has used stable isotope methods to analyze present and past environmental and ecological changes. He uses light stable isotopic ratios of oxygen, hydrogen, carbon and nitrogen to explore how the Earth’s land, water, living beings and air systems impact the planet.
“I haven’t really processed it, so I really had no idea that this was coming at me,” said Longstaffe. “It feels good, but I’m a little surprised.”
Longstaffe came to Western University in 1987 and has since become a significant part of the university’s earth sciences department. He was the Dean of Science and chair of the department of earth science, and later became the provost in 2005. Longstaffe has written and co-written 360 externally refereed publications and 30 scholarly reports.
Longstaffe has continued working as a professor and research mentor to many graduate and undergraduate students, where he supervised 26 postdoctoral fellows, 38 PhD students, 53 master of science students, eight master of arts students and 46 bachelor of science thesis students.
He was on the USC Teaching Honor Roll seven times and received the E.G. Pleva Teaching Award — an honour recognizing Western’s top educators — in 2005.
“There are many more failures than successes [in research], so you shouldn’t take the fact that things don’t work out the first time as a problem with you,” said Longstaffe on advice he would give his students.
The earth science professor said showing up and working every day allowed him to reach this level in his career.
Longstaffe also praised his laboratory and technical staff for helping him build a well-functioning and sophisticated facility to do research in.
“If it wasn’t for our loyal and dedicated staff, many of them have been with me for decades, none of this would happen,” he explained.
