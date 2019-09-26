Five Western professors, stretching from science to sociology, have been nominated to the Royal Society of Canada.
The three elected fellows and two college recipients were all nominated by current members of the major national academic group.
The RSC honours those in the faculties of Arts and Humanities, Social Science and Science, both within and outside of academia. Members have the opportunity to contribute to papers, advise the public on issues of public importance from a scientific or academic perspective, and meet other members across disciplines, allowing for further interdisciplinary research.
The honoured are professors Ravi Menon in science, Ann Chambers in biology, Joy MacDermid in physical therapy, Lauren Flynn in chemical and biochemical engineering and Janice Forsyth in sociology.
Membership in the RSC is a “mark of career achievement, peers have esteemed you to be excellent in your discipline,” said Russel MacDonald, RSC programmes manager.
"[The RSC recognizes] that the work that we’re doing has an impact within the community,” said Flynn, who developed a new cell-regeneration therapy.
Menon’s work focused on neuroscience, MRI physics and the advent of fMRI in developing new techniques to deal with problems in human disease.
“[This recognition is] extremely important for Western because the top ranked universities are the ones that attract the best students, of course. If we want the best students we need to have the best professors,” said Menon.
The other research is just as impressive.
Chamber’s research is focused on primarily breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer, leading to the discovery of tumour hibernation. MacDermid works at the Roth McFarlane Hand & Upper Limb Centre at St. Joseph’s Health Care, where her work on patient outcome measures allows for more national and international clinical studies.
Forsyth’s research on Indigenous cultural re-establishment and survival activities guiding sport and health federal policies.
