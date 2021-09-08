Western is projecting 98 per cent of students as well at 97 per cent of its staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The announcement came Wednesday night, just days after the university came under scrutiny for crowded Orientation Week events and large off-campus student gatherings.
Western is also projecting that over 99 per cent of students living in residence are vaccinated. Though the university did not clarify whether these numbers include individuals who have only received one dose of the vaccine and are not yet fully inoculated.
“These results are extraordinary,” reads Western’s statement. “They speak to the strong commitment of our students, staff and faculty, along with a shared recognition of the importance of having a highly vaccinated campus.”
The results are based on responses from over 46,000 campus community members, though it is unclear what percentage of Western’s population this represents.
“Our collective effort toward the health and safety of our campus will help us continue down the path of in-person teaching and learning – an experience so critically important for our students,” reads Western’s statement.
The university was one of the first university in the province to mandate vaccines in residence buildings last spring and extended the vaccine mandate to the entire campus in mid-August.
The university is continuing to receive proof of vaccination from the community, and students and staff have until Sept. 28 to receive their second dose and must submit their proof of vaccination by Oct. 12. Those who are still waiting on their second dose must be tested twice weekly for COVID-19 in order to come onto campus.
Those who have not confirmed their vaccination status with the university are not allowed on campus property.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest