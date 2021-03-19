A new report may push Western to give the student experience office a facelift, prioritizing increased student accessibility in areas like counselling supports.
The university reviewed three student academic support programs last year: the Learning Development and Success team, the Writing Support Centre and Accessible Education — resulting in 48 recommendations to increase accessibility to these services, according to Jennie Massey, associate vice-president of student experience.
The recommended changes will strive to move Western University away from an individual counselling model to a “wholistic student affairs approach” while prioritizing anti-racism training for staff.
Western commissioned an external review as part of a routine six-year review cycle Student Experience introduced with the university’s new strategic plan — which included community building for students with disabilities.
Student voices were central to the recent assessment, according to Massey.
“We're really looking for students with lived experience of disability to help guide the development of that programming,” said Massey. “It's really important that their voices are at the table, co-constructing the next step.”
The 48 recommendations fall into four categories, which include expanding community partnerships, improving equity, diversity and inclusion training to professional staff on campus.
The recommendations include changing the title of academic counsellors to “more accurately reflect roles as advisor” and hiring more diverse staff, especially those who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of colour to reflect the diversity of the student body.
Refocusing student support programs and staff training with an equity lens will better support students’ diverse needs, Massey said.
“Those kinds of counselling supports or front-line supports are really important, but [the report] is saying that it's not enough and that we need to be more proactive and involved in more of a wholistic approach to academic support at the institution,” she said.
The student experience portfolio engaged both the University Students’ Council and Society of Graduate Students’ accessibility committees.
“[Students] play such a vital role on campus that they are really important as allies as well,” Massey said.
The Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education set the guidelines for the revamp which are upheld by post-secondary institutions internationally. Their goal is to identify best practices in student affairs and gauge where those post-secondary institutions are meeting — or failing to meet — each standard.
“The process itself involves looking at relevant documents within those units, various plans, budget structures, organizational reports and so forth,” said Massey.
The university will assemble a student advisory committee to help shape the future of student support programming. An implementation committee — which will include students with lived experiences with disability, staff and faculty — will help guide the implementation of those recommendations.
Massey hopes to see recommendations come to fruition in the following months and will provide regular progress updates in an annual report.
“A deeper assessment and evaluation and review of the supports and services that are needed to ensure that the diverse needs of our student body are met," she said.
