Western reported 430 scholastic offences during the 2021–22 school year — continuing a trend of rising reports over the past five years.
The number of reported scholastic offences at Western University has been on the rise since the 2017–18 school year, with a 58 per cent overall increase. There was a significant 32 per cent uptick in reports in 2020–21 — when most classes were run entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year saw a 12 per cent decrease in reported scholastic offences — the first downtick in at least five years.
Susan Lewis, Western’s vice-provost of academic programs, said there are “many factors” to consider when understanding the increase in reported scholastic offences. She said there are now more types of offences attempted, but also more tools to detect them.
Almost 50 per cent of scholastic offences at the university during 2021–22 were classified as plagiarism, with 205 cases. Unauthorized collaboration on assignments, cheating on assessments and unauthorized possession or use of materials during an exam also represented a significant number of offences.
Many other offences were also recorded: submitting a fraudulent assignment, aiding and abetting plagiarism, improperly obtaining an exam before writing it, falsifying records, obtaining academic consideration under false circumstances, submitting work already submitted for credit and submitting a false medical certificate.
The consequences for scholastic offences range significantly based on the type of offence.
Falsifying records, transcripts or other academic documents was punished the most severely — the two students caught for this offence in 2021–22 were both expelled. Another student who submitted nine fraudulent medical certificates was also expelled last year.
The number of scholastic offences was largely proportional to the size of the faculty. Social Science recorded the most offences at 130, while Arts and Humanities, Education and Medicine and Dentistry all reported no offences last year.
Many other post-secondary institutions across Canada have seen reported rises in scholastic offences, including the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and Queen’s University.
Lewis said Western’s provost created an academic integrity task force — which began meeting in the fall of 2022 — to “further explore an institution-wide approach to academic integrity.” The group plans to present recommendations later this year.
