Western's annual report on academic offences showed a soaring plagiarism number Western says its looking into.
The Senate released the Scholastic Offence statistics on Oct. 18, which reported a total of 228 offences during the 2018-19 academic year, an increase over the past four years.
The past four years, plagiarism has dominated the list, and this year was no different with an overall 105 cases.
Graduate and post-doctoral students were the biggest overall offender with 50 violations, 44 of which were plagiarism — the highest Western University has ever reported.
John Doerksen oversees academic offences and appeals as Western’s vice-provost of academic programs. He said that the graduate numbers came from one class where a number of students were acting together.
Science overtook second place for total offences at 38, and Social Science came close with 37 offences.
After Plagiarism, there were 54 instances of cheating. Ten of these incidents came from Social Science, Western's largest faculty.
There was also an increase in "unauthorized collaboration on assignments," with a total of 35 instances, with Engineering and Music at 11 cases each.
Doerksen said Western is trying to handle the swelling stats.
“There are ongoing efforts in the library and though the various academic units to provide good information around what constitutes good practice for citations in hopes to decrease plagiarism offences,” Doerksen said.
There was unique instance among grad students of "contract cheating": someone submitted work that they did not do but arranged for someone else to do. The student received an F and was withdrawn from the program.
Concerns have been raised for years about academic offences being under-reported. Doerksen said he and the Senate Committee of Academic Policy and Awards has been tackling the issue.
“SCAPA has struck an Ad hoc committee to look at our scholastic offences policy and see if we can actually align the policy language with what we think might be informal practice across campus,” Doerksen said.
Doerksen is hopeful to hear a recommendation from the ad hoc committee to attempt to alleviate under-reporting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Why are you lumping in all graduate students into one regardless of faculty? Then for undergrads you have faculties separated lol. Are you just incompetent or are you actually manipulating the data Western Gazette? You should pull this article because it sends a false message about grad students and post-docs.
I wonder how many of these plagiarists actually got expelled- like they warn you about time and again at SAO and O-Week and in the syllabus...
Cases are certainly being underreported. Go ask Erin Heerey (Psychology) and Joan Finnegan (Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies for Social Sciences) how they railroad instructors in the psychology department who fail students for extreme plagiarism. Their solution? Kick it under the rug and let students turn in a new assignments--no punishment whatsoever. When I asked one of the students who plagiarized in my course why they did it, she said she had done it before and no one cared. Erin and Joan didn't care this time either. Students know they can get away with it and if an instructor in social science punishes students, Joan will interfere on the students behalf. What a joke.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest