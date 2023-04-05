The Canadian Institutes of Health Research awarded $9.4 million in federal funding to 17 Western researchers this semester for their innovations in medical and health studies.
Sixteen recipients are professors at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and one is from the Faculty of Engineering. They are the fall intake winners of the CIHR’s Project Grant program — a semi-annual competition designed to support health-related research in fundamental or applied knowledge.
The Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry says it saw a 40 per cent grant success rate for the CIHR’s Project Grant program this year — the highest since 2019.
“These investments in our researchers will help create more equitable health systems and bring us closer to understanding how our bodies and potential treatments for disease work,” according to Western University vice-president of research Bryan Neff.
Pingzhao Hu, a biochemistry professor and a CIHR priority announcement recipient, earned a one-year $100,000 grant for his research in breast cancer. Hu created artificial intelligence approaches to detect breast cancer survival outcomes and developed combination therapies for people with HER2-positive and ER-positive breast cancer.
“This successful application actually means a lot. This increases my confidence to apply for this type of project and get the funding from the CIHR,” said Hu.
Hu said it’s challenging for a computation-led project to obtain federal support related to health research. He previously could only rely on internal funding from the university or private industries, which came in smaller amounts.
Hu added that the funding is important in training the next generation of scientists to develop artificial intelligence skills for promoting health and science innovations.
The biochemistry professor hopes computational science can be applied to everyday life as part of doctor appointments. Once the patient arrives, doctors could use this technology to predict breast cancer survival outcomes, which will help facilitate prompt diagnosis and treatment.
“If this type of computational-based pipeline can be successful for this specific disease, I think it is also helpful to replicate this pipeline for other types of disease, for example COVID-19,” he explained.
According to Hu, the traditional drug discovery pipeline usually requires over 10 years to put a drug on the market. He hopes this process can be sped up with AI technology developments.
“These efforts build upon a long legacy of health research impact in the city and will help create a healthy future for Canadians,” said Neff.
