A Western professor found that current COVID-19 nasal swab testing instructions are inadequate and is instead suggested new instructions how deep the swab needs to be inserted.
Dr. Leigh Sowerby, an associate professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, and his colleagues examined the coronavirus testing instructions around Canada and found discrepancies in techniques, which has lead to false test results. Dr. Sowerby is a practising otolaryngologist, a medical professional specializing in the ear, nose and throat.
Standard nasal swab instructions recommend “the swabs should go two-thirds [of] the distance from the nose to the ear or nine centimetres and until resistance is met.”
Dr. Sowerby and his team conducted the research after they noticed swab testing instructions varied between provinces and their test instructions differed from those the Pan American Health Organization provided.
Dr. Sowerby believes the inaccurate insertion depth of nasal swabs is increasing the number of false negative coronavirus tests in Canada. False negative test results can become an issue, especially if the individual is asymptomatic. The individual could potentially infect others, contributing to the spread.
“Individuals who are asymptomatic and get false negatives will pose a huge issue if we start having increased case positivities as we get into the spring, ” said Dr. Sowerby.
Following standardized guidelines would give more accurate results for the coronavirus and a lower number of false negatives.
According to Dr. Sowerby, Ontario's nasal swab instructions are not enough for health workers to reach the nasopharynx. Nasopharynx is the upper part of the nose which is located behind the throat. Nasopharyngeal secretions are used to identify respiratory viruses.
“If we have case positivities around 20 per cent, if you look [at] Brampton or Toronto … case positivities were just around that 20 per cent rate … that’s between 10 to 22 false negatives for every 1,000 swabs being done, ” said Dr. Sowerby.
Ontario is expecting an increased number of cases in April, according to new data from the Ontario government. In order to avoid false test results, Dr. Sowerby and his team of colleagues recommend all provinces follow a standardized guideline of nine centimetres insertion depth for cotton swab testing.
