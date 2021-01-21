Western astronomers and geologists were given new motivation late October when NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy detected water on the sunlit surface of the moon for the first time.
Previous expeditions suggested the moon was bone dry, but Western University planetary geologist Gordon Osinski said that “over the past decade there’s been a growing series of discoveries that led to the idea that there is water on the moon.” According to Osinski, recent speculation has mostly been around ice in the permanently shadowed, extremely frigid regions of the moon.
In the late 2000s, researchers discovered that soil samples from the 1961 Apollo mission contained traces of water that were not detectable with the technology available at the time. The water in the soil was preserved in volcanic glasses which may have formed from meteorite impacts.
While SOFIA’s discovery is not the first evidence of water on the moon's surface, it is the first indication that water may not be restricted to the shadowy zones of the moon.
It is possible that the water detected in the sunlit regions of the moon, such as in the Clavius crater, is also contained in volcanic glasses, according to Osinski. While water on the moon's surface turns to gas, water in volcanic glasses remains trapped. Osinski said this revelation might suggest “more water, albeit locked up in these glasses around the moon.”
He also emphasized that the evidence is not unequivocal because it was collected from satellites.
The next step for Western researchers will be sending rovers to the moon. These rovers will be specifically designed to discover how much water is on the moon, what state it is in and how easy it is to extract.
Osinski said researchers hope that if NASA can extract water from the moon, they won’t have to send as many resources from Earth during missions. According to Osinski, “every gram [of economically extractable water] is important in reducing costs."
Prior to SOFIA’s discovery, the Institute for Earth and Space Exploration at Western designed a camera system to differentiate between rock compositions and frozen substances that could evaporate. Osinski said the detection of water in sunlit areas gives the team “another incentive to make sure that our instruments may eventually fly to the moon and we’ll be able to prove that there is water there.”
