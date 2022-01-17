A Western research team developed a new COVID-19 vaccine that’s showing strong and long-lasting immunity in pre-clinical studies.
Tests on mice suggest that the new kind of vaccine — based on a recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus — causes the immune system to produce 20 times more neutralizing antibodies than currently available vaccines.
Chil-Yong Kang, professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology and his team at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, published these findings in the PLOS Pathogens journal in December 2021 and are now manufacturing small-scale vaccines for Phase 1 human clinical trial.
The vaccine seems to induce powerful immunity against many different types of coronavirus variants and have long protective immunity. Kang’s team is hoping that they can demonstrate the same thing in human clinical trials.
“The vaccines we’re using today are effective but the level of neutralizing antibodies they generate is low. Therefore the vaccine makers are recommending a third booster injection, even the fourth injection,” said Kang. “But our vaccine produces much stronger neutralizing antibodies. One prime and one booster should be plenty.”
Kang’s strategy uses rVSV as the vector to deliver SAR-CoV-2 genetic materials into cells, making it the fourth type of vaccine, apart from the three currently available types: mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), adenovirus vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) and inactivated vaccines (Sinovac and Sinopharm).
The Western University team genetically modified the rVSV to be harmless to humans and inserted the SAR-CoV-2 spike protein gene into it so that the virus can reproduce these spikes in soluble form as well as associate with the vector rVSV as a hybrid virus.
When the recombinant viruses enter the human body as a vaccine, coronavirus spike proteins will be produced and trigger immune responses to make large quantities of antibodies against the spike proteins.
In this case, the antibodies can prevent the interactions between coronavirus spikes with cellular receptors and achieve immunity.
“One in 10,000 dilutions of the serum that has been collected from vaccinated animals can neutralize the virus. That's the strength of the neutralization. Now, when you look at the other vaccines, they look at maybe [one in] 200 instead of 10,000,” said Kang.
Usually, people can only have one dose of an rVSV vaccine because they become immune to the vector virus itself and the booster will lose effect. But Kang’s model is an exception.
“The rVSV contains two different spike proteins, its own spike protein called G protein and the COVID-19 spikes protein. If you have a mixed envelope like this, this can use two different cellular receptors and avoid the immunity against vectors,” said Kang.
The replication nature of rVSV vaccines allows for lower levels of vaccine needed per vaccination and hence decreases manufacturing costs and capacity.
Kang believes that the vaccine will be available to those six years old and up.
