Sarah is the Managing Editor of volume 116. She was previously the Coordinating Editor of culture and sports for volume 115 and a culture editor for volume 114. Email her at managing@westerngazette.ca or find her on Twitter @sarahkwallace7

Follow Sarah Wallace Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today