Western is retrofitting the windows of three campus buildings with bird-friendly film in an effort to stop the hundreds of annual bird-window collisions.
Western University began applying dotted white film on exterior windows of the International and Graduate Student Affairs Building and Elborn College this fall. The dotted film will help to reduce collisions by making the windows less reflective. The film will also be applied to the Alumni Hall bike shelter by the end of 2021.
This update comes after the university found numerous birds died after colliding with campus windows, including the 84 at the IGAB and 59 at Elborn in 2019 alone.
“This [IGAB] building, in the course of my PhD, has killed hundreds of birds,” said Brendon Samuels, a PhD candidate at Western studying bird-window collisions.
Previous retrofitting projects have seen success on campus, including the installation of similar bird-friendly film at the Western Interdisciplinary Research Building in 2019.
Samuels has been advocating for bird-friendly window treatments since 2019 when he began surveying the perimeters of buildings at Western for dead birds as part of his PhD. He created a petition to advocate for bird-friendly designs that was eventually elevated to Western administration. Samuels has also consulted with Facilities Management to develop best practices for window treatments.
“I think Western is setting a strong leadership example,” Samuels said. “Adopting bird-friendly window design for all future buildings would be immense progress.”
Samuels said he sees bird-window collisions as symptomatic of a larger problem at Western — the lack of a strategy to preserve campus’s natural environment.
He supports Western’s development of an environmental plan that brings together experts from the Faculty of Science, community groups and school administration through his advocacy work.
“We need to have a sense of what are our goals for the campus, what are the leading threats and problems that we want to address and how are we going to get there,” Samuels said.
