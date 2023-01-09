Two Western Psychology courses are providing students with the opportunity to do community service and have it count towards their degrees.
Community Psychology 3317E and Social Science in the Community 3895E are Community Engaged Learning courses taught by psychology professor Leora Swartzman. Both courses have a project-based component which gives students an outlet to provide community service to various agencies in London.
“The people who take this class … are a very small subset of Western students who are committed to social justice, willing to take a chance and willing to work hard,” said Swartzman. “I serve the community, it's not serving me. That's a really, really important distinction.”
Students enrolled in these courses work on projects with London agencies to help meet their identified needs. One project students in Psychology 3317E worked on last year was establishing a Canadian Mental Health Association recovery college curriculum on Western University’s campus.
“Our task was to bring a new service to Western … in partnership with CMHA,” said Connor Smith, a fourth-year psychology student who worked on the recovery college project. Smith said the project involved networking via email and bringing in stakeholders to develop the recovery colleges because ‘we didn't have the capacity ourselves.’”
Swartzman hopes the community volunteer portions of her courses will provide students with various transferable skills, such as time management, independence and managing resources.
“If, through taking this course, I help reinforce all of those motives and skill sets, then I think that's probably how I can make the biggest difference as an individual by fostering the development of these … budding citizens who are going out there and want to make a difference,” said Swartzman.
Fourth-year genetics student Noor-Ul-Ain Qureshi is currently taking Psychology 3895E and said the course has enhanced both her project management and problem solving skills.
“The course is very self-directed,” explained Qureshi. “I kind of enjoy that, because in the real world, there’s not going to be someone telling you what to do every single moment, you have to figure it out by yourself.”
Psychology 3895E is also taught in partnership with Theatre Studies 2202G, instructed by Kim Solga, an English and writing studies professor.
Solga’s students create performances aiming to expand the impact of projects undertaken in Psychology 3895E. They also present these performances to community partners.
“We hope students will develop the confidence in their ability to apply the tools, methods and theories of their disciplines, as well as their aptitudes and passions to make a real difference in the world,” said Solga.
Swartzman said further implementation of CEL courses at Western “could turn into really interesting community based, applied research projects that faculty members would be interested in and that governments are calling for.”
