Western’s COVID-19 vaccine researchers said their team could be on-track to start distribution by next school year.
The team completed all necessary animal studies to move forward and researchers said the results look "fantastic." Starting stage one human trials is the team's next step, the results of that trial will provide more accurate data regarding the efficacy of the vaccine.
Eric Arts, a Schulich school of medicine and dentistry researcher, is leading Western University’s vaccine development, along with a team that includes Chil-Yong Kang, a virologist who has spent the last decade working on an vaccine for HIV. Kang said his previous experience with vaccine development, as well as their established platform technology, gave the team an advantage in producing a COVID-19 vaccine.
Kang explained that an effective vaccine creates neutralizing antibodies, which can be extracted in a serum from animal blood cells. If researchers can get one in 640 dilutions of that serum, it will neutralize the virus and would be considered a strong vaccine.
Kang said his vaccine can dilute the serum one in 13,000 on average — over 20 times more effective than what he considers a strong vaccine.
“So far, all the reported [vaccine results], we haven’t seen anything like this,” said Kang. “I think we have a very very strong immune response and this is actually the indicator that our vaccine will be successful in preventing the SARS-Cov2-infection.”
Arts, while optimistic about his own team’s vaccine development, said his team’s funding put them at a disadvantage compared to private companies when it came to expediting the typically lengthy process. In order to be distributed to the public, vaccines need to be deemed safe, effective and reasonably low cost to produce in mass quantities.
Arts does not believe Western’s research team will be the first to distribute a vaccine but said that, financially, they were never put in a position to do so. Although they may not develop the first vaccine, Arts said their research stands to be extremely beneficial for improving future vaccines.
“There’s always improvements to be made and I think ours is an improvement over what will be currently provided,” Arts said.
Both researchers put decades of HIV vaccine development on hold to fight COVID-19. The pair said they are anxious to get back to work on an HIV vaccine when their COVID-19 research and development are complete, citing that HIV, in terms of mortality rate, is a much deadlier virus that still does not have a vaccine.
The research team is collaborating with an Ottawa drug manufacturing company, GMT, which they're looking to produce the vaccine as soon as it passes all necessary trials. In order to achieve herd immunity — the point where enough people are immune that the virus is unable to spread — 30 per cent of the world’s population needs to be vaccinated, according to Kang.
“We need to vaccinate about a third of the world’s population, that is more than two billion people. So production has to be efficient and relatively low cost so it can be distributed worldwide."
Western’s team is confident their progress will allow them to improve on any vaccine that comes out earlier.
Correction (Dec. 2, 2020, 5:20 p.m.): This article was clarified to reflect that while Dr. Kang believes it may take until next fall to distribute a vaccine, there is not currently a formal timeline set for the fall.
