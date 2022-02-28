A new Western program will help Ontario nurses fast-track their qualifications to become registered nurses in response to critical shortages in the profession.
Western University’s Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing is partnering with Fanshawe College to create an opportunity for registered practical nurses with some university experience to enter a compressed time-frame program to receive a bachelor of science in nursing, opening up students’ eligibility to apply for registered nurse status following graduation.
The role of an RPN is “more limited in scope” compared to a RN and generally requires a two-year college degree, according to Vicki Smye, director of the School of Nursing at Western. RNs normally require a three or four-year BScN university degree.
The 19-month program will accept 10 graduates from Fanshawe’s practical nursing diploma program. To be eligible, applicants must have a minimum of five university credits and an average of 70 per cent.
“In partnership with our Fanshawe colleagues, we [started] thinking about RPNs, many of whom have some university background,” said Smye.
The program aims to address Ontario's nursing shortage, which has intensified during the coronavirus pandemic. Registered nurses have also been experiencing increased burnout in recent years, according to Smye, resulting in professionals leaving the field.
The International Council of Nurses released a report last month highlighting the pre-pandemic global shortage of 5.9 million nurses, which has been exacerbated in the past two years. RNs are becoming burnt out from working long hours due to shortages, leading to increasing retirement levels and leaves of absence, according to the report.
“We've seen higher retirements than before [and] nurses have been leaving the profession,” Smye said. “The healthcare environment is talking about severe shortages.”
Only 4,500 of 47,000 nurses in Ontario have a university degree. Western’s new program will provide a time-efficient opportunity for RPNs with prior work experience to boost their careers.
Western is hoping to expand program eligibility by increasing the number of spaces and creating partnerships with institutions beyond Fanshawe which offer RPN programs, Smye said.
