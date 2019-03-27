Note: An earlier version of this article shared inaccurate information.
Western's top ten earners made over $3.9 million in 2018, according to Ontario's annual disclosure of public sector employee compensation.
The disclosures are an annual record of all public sector employees who received a salary of over $100,000. It is sometimes referred to as the “sunshine list.”
President Amit Chakma, a fixture of each year’s list, made $531,230 in salary and benefits. He was the third highest paid university official in the province.
Chakma’s 2015 disclosure of $967,244 revealed he had taken administrative leave pay before taking the leave itself, nearly doubling his salary.
Davy Cheng, acting dean of Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and the second-highest at Western University, was 17th in Ontario at $460,675. Cheng's salary nearly doubled over the last year. In late 2018, he was promoted from chair of anesthesia and perioperative medicine department to Schulich's vice dean of faculty affairs.
The next highest are economics professor Stephen Williamson and acting dean of Ivey Mark Vandenbosch who each earn above $400,000 in salary and benefits.
Of the top 10, whose collected compensation totalled $3,986,330, only two are women. The first is former Western provost Janice Deakin, who was paid a total of $343,258 last year. The other is vice-president (external) Kelly Cole who was paid a total of $342,307.
Further, the list contains several sharp spikes in compensation. Williamson's total pay increased by 101 per cent, while Schulich vice-dean Jay Rosenfield's pay increased by 200 per cent.
A spreadsheet containing information on Western's 100 highest paid employees is attached.
