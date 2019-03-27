Amit Chakma Engineering Building (Photo)

President Amit Chakma (left) shook hands with chancellor Jack Cowin at the Amit Chakma Engineering Building name unveiling, Oct. 12, 2018.

Note: An earlier version of this article shared inaccurate information.

Western's top ten earners made over $3.9 million in 2018, according to Ontario's annual disclosure of public sector employee compensation.

The disclosures are an annual record of all public sector employees who received a salary of over $100,000. It is sometimes referred to as the “sunshine list.”

President Amit Chakma, a fixture of each year’s list, made $531,230 in salary and benefits. He was the third highest paid university official in the province.

Chakma’s 2015 disclosure of $967,244 revealed he had taken administrative leave pay before taking the leave itself, nearly doubling his salary.

Davy Cheng, acting dean of Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and the second-highest at Western University, was 17th in Ontario at $460,675. Cheng's salary nearly doubled over the last year. In late 2018, he was promoted from chair of anesthesia and perioperative medicine department to Schulich's vice dean of faculty affairs. 

The next highest are economics professor Stephen Williamson and acting dean of Ivey Mark Vandenbosch who each earn above $400,000 in salary and benefits.

Of the top 10, whose collected compensation totalled $3,986,330, only two are women. The first is former Western provost Janice Deakin, who was paid a total of $343,258 last year. The other is vice-president (external) Kelly Cole who was paid a total of $342,307.

Further, the list contains several sharp spikes in compensation. Williamson's total pay increased by 101 per cent, while Schulich vice-dean Jay Rosenfield's pay increased by 200 per cent. 

A spreadsheet containing information on Western's 100 highest paid employees is attached. 

0
0
2
1
3

The Gazette news section is run by news editors and staff. Reach the news section by emailing news@westerngazette.ca or call 519-661-2111 ext. 81505.

Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments