Western will keep its mask mandate and vaccine requirements in place until at least the end of the term, according to an announcement from the university on Thursday.
Western University’s workplace health and wellness physicians and the Middlesex-London Health Unit are “continuing to see transmission of the virus in our community,” the university said in the announcement — prompting the continued mask mandate.
The announcement comes one day after the Ontario government confirmed that, as of Mar. 21, masks would no longer be required in most indoor settings — including schools, restaurants and gyms. Masks will still be required in public transit and healthcare settings until April 28.
“To ensure that we can continue the rest of this semester in person, Western’s masking mandate and vaccination policy will remain in effect until at least the end of this term,” the announcement said.
Western’s current mask mandate requires all faculty, staff and students to wear medical grade ASTM level 3 masks indoors on campus, and all community members must be immunized with at least two doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine.
The university’s decision was in part made as physical distancing is “simply not possible” in some campus areas, including classrooms and labs, the announcement said.
Proof of vaccination requirements were dropped for most non-essential businesses Mar. 1 and mandatory vaccination for employees in schools and healthcare settings will also end provincially on Mar. 14.
While the Ontario government has announced changes to self-isolation rules, Western has not yet announced if it will keep its self-isolation guidelines aligned with those of the provincial government.
“While we know that many of us are looking forward to moving past certain protocols, we must continue to prioritize the safety of our campus in the context of our unique environment,” Western wrote.
