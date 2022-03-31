Western launched a new four-year Creative Arts and Production program that will be accessible to undergraduate students in second year and above starting fall 2022.
The program is co-offered by three faculties on campus — the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the Faculty of Information and Media Studies and the Don Wright Faculty of Music. Students eligible for the CAP program will need to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree from one of the three faculties and take the CAP major as a double major in their upper years.
Jo Devereux, professor in the department of English and writing studies and interim director of the CAP program, said the program will engage students in “an interdisciplinary study” of different types of creativity. CAP students will have the opportunity to meet students in other creative fields and collaborate on projects.
Since working collaboratively exists widely in the creative industry, “getting our students accustomed to collaborative partnership with other students and other related disciplines is so important,” said John Cuciurean, the associate dean of the Faculty of Music.
The choice of a CAP degree is now available for the first time in the Intent to Register form until March 31. Forty-eight students have met the first-year CAP academic requirements to enrol in the new program, according to Devereux.
The upper-year CAP module features four-credit tailored Creative Arts courses and two-credit courses from a specified list of production courses provided by the three faculties, some of which have no prerequisites and are priority to CAP students.
“Very often, the types of students who come to us interested in this type of program, have been doing musical theater,” said Cuciurean. “This is a wonderful opportunity for BA [music] students … in the sense that they get to combine their interest in music with interests in other creative endeavors.”
Before the program was officially launched, Basil Chiasson, a professor in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, taught the first-year mandatory course of the CAP program, Introduction to Creative Arts, for two years.
Chiasson was appointed primarily for the CAP program in 2020. He is a professional musician and has a wealth of experience in the creative industry.
“Because [students] are coming from different faculties, I’m noticing that the discussion [in class] is always really interdisciplinary,” said Chiasson. “My final project requires them to make anything whatsoever they desire. Some people have training in dance or photography or painting … . They just do what they’re used to and I really need that person to push their boundaries.”
First-year Arts and Humanities student Sara Luchak said she plans to study a double major in theatre studies and CAP, describing her experience in Chiasson’s Introduction to Creative Arts course as “definitely unconventional.”
“[Chiasson] would have us watch videos or listen to music … and the leading into class was always really collaborative and conversation-based,” said Luchak. “I really felt like in the class I was valued, seen and heard and I had space to be creative and explore my abilities.”
Luchak is currently enrolled in the second-year CAP course, Sound, Image and Text, which is co-taught by three professors from the different arts faculties.
“I’ve quite enjoyed it. I think that all professors have a lot of knowledge to pass on,” she said.
The CAP program still works on writing upper-year core courses and plans to offer internship opportunities that enable students to learn from industry professionals in the future, Devereux said.
The deans of the three faculties had a “high degree of consultation” with people who work in the creative industry regarding their expectations for the new graduates, according to Cuciurean.
“The vision we have is an opportunity for students to be able to connect professionally and have the network to hit the ground running when they graduate,’’ Cuciurean said.
