Western University suspended campus operations at 4:30 p.m. due to weather conditions on Thursday.
All campus buildings will be closed until 6 a.m. Friday and all in-person classes, meetings, exams and athletic training and games scheduled will be cancelled.
Online classes may continue at faculty discretion.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for London. Up to 20 centimetres of snowfall and 5 millimetres of freezing rain is expected in the region. Gusts up to 50 kilometres an hour are expected, with reduced visibility on the roads due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
