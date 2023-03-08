The Western Ski and Snowboard club is under investigation and facing potential sanctions that could include de-ratification from the University Students’ Council clubs program.
The club’s president Omer Abdalla sent an email to members announcing a temporary pause for club activities Tuesday. Abdalla is also currently a candidate in the USC vice-president university affairs election.
The USC told the Gazette the Clubs Governance Board is investigating the Western Ski and Snowboard Club’s compliance with club policies, but Abdalla said he made the decision to pause club activities before he heard of the investigation “through the grapevine.”
“No decision has been made about the status of the Ski and Snowboard Club yet,” the USC said in a statement to the Gazette. “The Clubs Governance Board has a decision period following their meetings before any action is taken. Deratification is only one of several possible outcomes.”
The USC did not confirm a reason for the investigation as it is currently confidential.
Abdalla emailed his club members Tuesday morning, writing the club has “not done as good of a job at upholding USC policies and procedures as we would have liked to” and that the clubs’s executive team is “facing some internal issues.”
He also wrote club operations will be paused “until a correction of course can be made.” The club will take a week to retrain its executive team on the USC’s club rules.
“We plan to be back ASAP but not until we are confident we can consistently respect and adhere to the USC’s policies,” wrote Abdalla to club members. “No need to be worried, I personally promise that this negligence will cease to occur, and we will come back stronger than before.”
Abdalla is currently running for USC VP university affairs. Earlier this semester, he attempted to run for USC president, but was disqualified before the campaign period started because he did not attend the mandatory all-candidates meetings.
He said the Western Ski and Snowboard Club is the largest club on campus with 1,005 club members and hosts an average of six events a month. The club received a $5,000 grant from the USC in December 2022, which enabled them to organize two Boler Mountain ski trips in February that saw 133 members in attendance.
Abdalla said the club recently planned on a ski race which was delayed due to inefficiencies in the club’s executive team and other external reasons, putting pressure on USC to approve it at the last minute.
He said the event prompted him to shut down the club temporarily and retrain his 76-person executive team — 96 at its peak.
According to Abdalla, he was notified the CGB was investigating the club on multiple items, including an egg-dropping competition — an event hosted in University Community Centre during the club’s second annual general meeting in February.
Abdalla said the egg-dropping idea was presented by a club executive and was not included in the event proposal sent to the USC.
“I can understand and definitely see why that is an issue and I will be happy to face those repercussions,” Abdalla told the Gazette in an interview. “It was a spur of the moment decision. We didn't want to stifle the creativity of an executive.”
He added that he feels that, after being disqualified from the USC presidential election and deciding to run for a VP position, the club he leads has been “put under a microscope.”
Abdalla said he expects sanctions will come from the Club’s Governance Board’s decision but says he will deal with them when they come. For now, he has proposed mandatory training sessions for all his executives from Thursday to Sunday. Abdalla said at these meetings they will review the council’s resources, clubs policies and their own WSSC executive handbook.
— with files from Adshayah Sathiaseelan
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest