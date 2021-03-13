The Western Stem Cell Club is holding a two-weekend stem cell drive in honour of Jocelyn McGlynn, a fourth-year medical science student who passed away in August 2020 after her battle with leukemia.
In a normal year, the stem cell club hosts booths in the University Community Centre, attracting crowds of students and encouraging them to get swabbed — positioning them as potential stem cell donors. This year, the club held the drive virtually for the first time due to coronavirus restrictions, but it did not dampen their effort to continue conversations around the importance of stem cell donation.
“This year was incredibly hard for our stem cell club because we weren't able to run in-person drives and the nature of virtual stem cell drives — where we open a zoom and people come in — it's just really hard to get engagement,” said Brady Park, co-president of the Western Stem Cell club.
The I’m in for Jocelyn Stem Cell Drive campaign aimed to remind people of McGlynn’s advocacy and encourage Canadians to register as potential stem cell donors.
Anastasia Maslak, a close friend of McGlynn, helped coordinate the drive.
“After being diagnosed with leukemia, [McGlynn] dedicated her time helping other patients who were facing the uncertainty of waiting for a stem cell match,” Maslak said in a statement. “With help from her friends and family, she organized many stem cell drives to recruit donors and raise awareness of the cause.”
The drive is part of a year-long campaign to keep McGlynn’s memory alive and honour her work as an advocate for stem cell donation, according to Park.
The drive itself — held on Zoom — was not the campaign’s focus, as Park did not expect a large turnout online. Instead, the club used the space to invite club members and the public to ask questions and discuss McGlynn’s story.
Park hopes traction on social media will engage students and raise awareness for McGlynn’s legacy. TikTok videos, Facebook posters and other social media posts will circulate on the club’s online platforms for the remaining year.
“We think that [these posts] will have a really positive impact in terms of raising awareness because not only will people see the posts, and they'll see the link and they'll click on it to find out about stem cell donation, but they’ll keep [having] conversations about what's important,” Park said.
The drive may become an annual event in the next few years, according to Park. A transition back to in-person learning will allow the club to hold conversations in the UCC again. And, after the club’s many social media campaigns, Park is hoping they can hold those conversations with students already aware of the cause.
“It will be a really easy transition because people are more aware of her work and who she was so that's the goal of this year and that's pretty much going to be the goal of this drive,” he added.
There are many ways students can help keep McGlynn’s legacy alive, according to Park. Students can get swabbed and register to donate their stem cells, which allots them a position on the stem cell registry, allowing wider selection and diversity in the database. When patients are in need, there are more people to search — and a higher chance of finding a match.
“That doesn't mean you're going to have to donate automatically, that means you can offer your genetic information,” Park said.
The drive will be hosted Saturday on Zoom and all are welcome to join.
