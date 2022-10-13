Western University has been an official “Bee Campus” since 2018, promising to protect pollinators and increase biodiversity on campus.
Hosted by Bee City Canada, the program has given the title to campuses and cities across the country, with Western being the first university to apply to be a Bee Campus.
Western has embraced their status by celebrating pollinator week in June every year and changing how landscaping, gardening and planting is done on campus.
According to Jessica Cordes, Western’s sustainability engagement coordinator, “we bring native plants on campus, do education around native plants, why they're important, let people know about how important pollinators are to the overall ecosystem.”
This past spring, a pollinator garden was planted next to the Western Community Garden — which is near the greenhouses behind Middlesex College — to promote pollinator activity in the area.
“[The garden] is significant because [it] attracts native pollinators like bees, and bees are essential to our food production,” said Cordes. “In the community garden where food is grown, there should be more pollination and bigger harvest because of that.”
According to the United States Forest Service, pollinators are required for 80 per cent of all food or plant-based products and almost all seed-producing plants in the world. Pollinators are not limited to bees, with species of butterflies, moths and hummingbirds also able to pollinate plants.
These pollinators are being invited to various spaces on campus, with new construction on campus creating space for native pollinator-friendly plants.
“When we do construction projects, we're looking to use native plants wherever they make sense,” said Cordes. “It doesn't always make sense to plant native based on what the soil conditions are, the sun, the water requirements, everything like that.”
The recently remodelled plaza in front of the Physics and Astronomy building uses native plants in its gardens. The construction on UC Hill will also include many new native plants.
“I think [the Bee Campus designation has] been a really good way to sort of direct our planting initiatives on campus, in the infrastructure side and on the other side to educate more about what students can do themselves,” said Cordes.
