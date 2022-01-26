A Western student helped build a website for people to upload results of their rapid antigen tests, as Ontario scaled back the PCR testing due to the surging cases in late December.
Elliot Hegel, a first-year nursing student, along with his friend Henry Morris at Carleton University, developed the site Rapid Report Ontario earlier this month. The project aims to gather rapid test results and demographic data in both English and French, creating a more comprehensive view of the coronavirus’ spread. The Ontario government tightened up the eligibility of publicly funded PCR tests to symptomatic individuals in higher-risk settings or at risk of severe illness from coronavirus on Dec. 30.
Hegel said he wanted to build the website because “all of the rapid test data was quite literally being thrown in the garbage with the tests themselves.”
The self-report website has seen over 3,900 reports since it went live on Jan. 1, although Hegel notes they’ve seen a steady decline after a peak of 789 on the second day.
The data collected on the website is available for the public to view and download. Some researchers have reached out to Hegel, showing an interest in examining these data and co-authoring papers, said Hegel.
Websites such as Hegel’s are a challenging source of information because of the unpredictable distribution of rapid tests in the community and the unsystematic data collection, according to Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
Some jurisdictions, like Ontario’s Peterborough Health Unit, have rolled out voluntary report forms on their official websites since the province is not collecting rapid test results. The MLHU has opted not to do this.
“Omicron is moving quicker than we can identify cases,” said Summers. “I don't think that collection of rapid antigen test results is critical to our pandemic response at this time. ”
PCR testing, hospitalizations, wastewater data and other mechanisms all serve to effectively monitor the transmission of COVID-19 and trigger case and contact management in certain areas like long-term care and hospitals, explained Summers.
Hegel said he understands public health units have to make decisions about cost and efficacy in collecting their data. But he added he feels the government should collect information to examine where people may not have access to rapid tests and whether they are able to afford them.
Hegel and Morris’ website collects the first three digits of users’ postal codes as well as their age, gender and other information. But Hegel says none of the collected personal information can be used to identify a specific individual. IP addresses are not shown in its accessible data form.
Hegel found less reporting from regions that have lower incomes, according to the current data pattern, as opposed to cities like London, Toronto and Ottawa but he is unsure whether it’s because people haven't heard about the site or because they have less access to rapid tests.
Hegel believes he and Morris can draw some interesting conclusions from the data set once the sample size grows to 4,000.
The pair of university students spent less than 24 hours building the site from scratch and they would like to see the government do the same.
“I think that it probably wouldn't be super challenging for the government to make something like this,” said Hegel. “They could definitely get the word out better than I can and they can also take more steps to ensure that the data is valuable and also reliable."
