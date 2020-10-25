Several Western students are among those receiving the prestigious BBPA scholarship this year, even as applications more than tripled this fall.
The Black Business and Professional Association national scholarship is a prominent component of the organization, which promotes equity and supports Black students through post-secondary education and into their professional careers.
Out of 1,500 applicants, 86 students received the BBPA national scholarship this year — a number of Western University students are among the group, including Sagni Kuma and Ahmed Awad who are both currently pursuing undergraduate degrees in medical science.
“Since I was young I wanted to become a doctor,” Awad said. “Black people are really underrepresented in the medical field.”
Awad, a second-year student, is hoping to specialize in physiology and pharmacology as he continues his degree.
With triple the number of applicants for the scholarship this year, students were selected based on academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities and the community.
A 23-person panel reviewed applications and picked recipients of scholarships worth various amounts — the minimum being $2,000.
“I was extremely excited,” Kuma said about receiving the scholarship. “Knowing there’s a group of people who see potential in you and who want to support you is really empowering.”
Awad was involved in the Canadian Cancer Society and Free the Children throughout high school. This year, he is a member of the Western Future Black Physicians club.
Kuma, hoping to specialize in public health policy, was involved in student council throughout high school and currently serves on the Premier’s Council for Equality of Opportunity, an advisory group focusing on how the government can help marginalized youth overcome social and economic obstacles.
“The BBPA continues to be inspired by the sheer hard work and incredible talent of our scholarship recipients,” said Nadine Spencer, the president of BBPA, in a press release. “They inspire us to continue to shape a positive narrative that the world can hear and appreciate so we can do more for our community.”
