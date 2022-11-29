Western students hosted two stem cell drives this semester to combat racial disparities in the Canadian national registry and find a match for twin toddlers.
Western University’s Stem Cell Club registered 60 students in its first drive on Oct. 14 and 208 students in its second drive from Nov. 24 to 25. The drives’ efforts were focused on finding a match for South Asian twin toddlers in Brampton, Ont..
Misha and Zoey Prajapati were seven months old when they were diagnosed with chronic granulomatous disease, an illness that restricts the ability of their white blood cells to kill certain bacteria and fungi. The disease makes them highly susceptible to life-threatening infections.
A stem cell transplant is their only cure.
Misha and Zoey or any patient’s best hope for a match is with someone from the same ethnic or ancestral background, according to Dr. Warren Fingrut, a transplant hematologist and founder of the Stem Cell Club, a national donor recruitment organization.
Despite over 400,000 Canadians registered as potential stem cell donors, 66 per cent are of Caucasian descent, with only seven per cent being of South Asian descent.
“There are a lot of South Asian individuals on campus and bringing light to this topic may help them find a match, that's why I wanted to run this drive,” said Lauren Sano, a fourth-year kinesiology student and Western Stem Cell Club president.
Sano founded Western’s club chapter after donating her stem cells to her father, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia and could not find an unrelated match in the registry, “probably because he was of Japanese descent,” according to Sano.
Dr. Fingrut referred to Sano’s donation as a “half match transplant,” explaining that a child has half of a match to a parent.
“It was an incredible experience to give him a second chance,” said Sano. Her father passed away a little over a year later due to complications, but Sano used that “as a fuel” to share her story, and help other patients who are in similar situations to her father.
East Asian donors — including Japanese, Korean and Chinese donors — are another ethnic group underrepresented on the Canadian stem cell registry.
@stemcellclub Save lives on Friday nights🥰 Thanks @laursano ♬ original sound - Stem Cell Club
Sano led the East Asians Saves Lives campaign for the national Stem Cell Club around Chinese New Year this past February. She presented multimedia resources at national conferences and community events to recruit and diversify the registry specifically for East Asian people.
Half-match transplants like Sano’s donation are “one option for patients who lack a full-match unrelated donor,” said Dr. Fingrut. “Other options include cord blood transplant and mismatched, unrelated donors.”
First-year management and organizational studies student Alysha Dykstra was only four years old when she started fighting a rare form of leukemia and needed a stem cell transplant. Dykstra’s parents went to the Canadian registry but couldn’t find a match, so they turned to umbilical cord blood.
“When a baby’s born, there’s stem cells in the umbilical cord which can be used for stem cell transplants,” said Dykstra. “So we had to go to the [United] States and get an umbilical cord for me.”
Stem cell transplants can treat over 80 diseases and disorders, including various blood cancer types, bone marrow deficiency diseases and inherited immune disorders.
“If you happen to be matched for a patient in need, you may be the very only person that is a match to them. And that’s special,” said Dr. Fingrut.
Eligible donors must be between the ages of 17 and 35, and in good general health, according to the Canadian Blood Services website. The process involves swabbing inside the cheek four times and sending it back to CBS for HLA typing — a type of genetic testing. The HLA typing results will then be inputted into the registry and can be searchable by patients in need.
“Our team at Western has been incredible. We’ve been working together and working so hard this year to make all these drives possible,” said Sano. “I would also like to thank Misha and Zoey and their family for letting us run the drive and spread the word. Hopefully we’re able to do something good about this.”
