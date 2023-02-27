A Western study found educating students on vaping’s harmful effects reduces their vaping intentions, but not their behaviour.
The study — conducted by Babac Salmani, a Health Sciences doctoral candidate, and Harry Prapavessis, a Health Sciences professor — involved showing participants a video discussing the harmful effects of vaping.
In 2020, the Canadian Tobacco and Nicotine Survey found that 35 per cent of 15 to 19 year olds had tried vaping. Forty-three per cent of 20 to 24 year olds reported trying it. Research has found that vaping can be more addictive than traditional cigarette smoking.
The participants had all vaped at least three times in the 30 days leading up to the study. More than 40 per cent had vaped for 16 or more days during that period.
The video featured healthcare professionals speaking about negative health effects that come from vaping and students telling personal stories of their experience with negative effects. The control group was shown a video about the benefits associated with good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.
A survey given to the participants at multiple points after they had been shown the video measured the participants’ perceived vulnerability to and perceived severity of vaping’s adverse health effects. It found the video was effective in increasing the participants’ perceived vulnerability to and their perceived severity of the negative consequences of vaping.
These changes led to a decrease in intention to vape — but vaping behaviour stayed largely the same.
This discrepancy stems from what is called an “intention-behaviour gap” — where a person’s actions do not match previous intentions.
“We saw intention change as a result of individuals being able to learn more about the behaviour,” Salmani said. He explained the lack of change can be tied to “the fact that [the researchers] didn’t provide them with a goal-setting plan.”
Salmani believes a potential next step for this research is finding ways to convert the decrease in vaping intentions, to decrease in vaping behaviour by providing appropriate programs or processes.
Belief that vaping is less harmful than cigarette-smoking correlates to an increase in vaping behaviour.
“These perceptions of harm are very dangerous and [were] found to be consistent across all age groups,” Salmani said.
Salmani referenced a 2019 Health Canada study that found 60.2 per cent of participants who had vaped in the 30 days prior to the study believed that vaping was less harmful than cigarettes — something that only 13.1 per cent of participants who had never vaped believed.
“Question what these products really contain,” Salmani said. “The biggest point is just to continue to educate yourself and be aware that these [products] are harmful.”
“Our goal is to find an intervention that [is] effective in curbing the intentions to vape and, hopefully, reduce vaping behaviour as well,” Salmani said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest