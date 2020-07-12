Western's president, tasked with 24 recommendations to tackle racism on campus, has set plans into motion.
President Alan Shepard is on the hunt for a new senior leadership role at the university, tasked with leading a council on equity and inclusion. He's taking the first steps towards acknowledging instances of racism in the university's past. But, managing some more long-term recommendations from the list, like enacting a culture shift on campus, will be no small feat.
"Culture change that sticks is actually pretty slow," Shepard said in an interview with the Gazette. "What the Black Lives Matter and other movements are asking us to do is to speed that up, [and] I think that's fair to ask."
And the university so far has “hopes rather than concrete plans” to hire more staff, faculty and senior leaders to represent the “racial cross-sections” of the broader community.
In the June 24 virtual town hall, Shepard and the Anti-Racism Working Group answered questions from the community about the group’s final report examining racism on campus, navigating ways change the campus culture and which recommendations would receive immediate attention.
Shepard commissioned the working group in response to a professor's use of an anti-Black racial slur in lecture last October. In their final report, the group found there were instances of systemic racism on campus and, after consulting members of the community, established 24 recommendations for revamping hiring practices, reporting incidents, policy, curricula and training with a focus on anti-Black racism.
The report, alongside a note from Shepard outlining his action plan, were made public June 22.
The virtual town hall was led by David Simmonds, a staff member and president of Western’s Alumni Association. Simmonds currently serves on the university’s Board of Governors.
Addressing Western's own faults in the past — namely former professor Philippe Rushton’s research the university supported for decades — was a priority for the group as they began the town hall recognizing the reparations that need to be made ahead.
“The recommendation made by the working group was to create a climate in which we can have honest conversations about racism and discrimination,” said Jina Kum, co-leader of the Anti-Racism Working Group in an interview. “It's a step forward to see Western taking immediate steps to start addressing the report's recommendation."
Among the six recommendations Shepard has committed to immediately, Western will introduce a new special advisor role — the leader of an equity, diversity and inclusion council. In the town hall, Shepard said he is committed to establishing the role this summer.
Shepard hopes this role will pave the way for creating a new position of associate vice-president of equity, diversity and inclusion, which he will recommend to Western’s Board of Governors in the fall.
According to Jennie Massey, associate vice-president of student experience, the newly hired coordinator of equity, diversity and inclusion will work closely with student groups such as the Black Students' Association, while also contributing changes to ongoing training for student leaders.
“We want to make sure that [students] are afforded the opportunity to develop the sophisticated lenses of [equity, diversity, and inclusion] that are essential for leadership in the 21st century,” she said.
Massey added that new anti-racism training programs have been developed and are ready to launch for student leaders like sophs and residence dons.
“Those are key roles in the creation of student culture and we want to make sure we’re investing in those students in really meaningful ways,” she said.
Shepard also said he will consider publishing an annual report to the community measuring progress on the recommendations.
“I’m optimistic that Western has the moxy, the wherewithal and ambition to keep moving ahead in real ways on this critical path,” he said.
