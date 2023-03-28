Western is currently planning two new residences — one for first-year students and another for upper-year and graduate students.
Western University president Alan Shepard told the Gazette in an interview that the university is currently choosing building sites.
The proposed residences will allow the university to maintain their first-year residence guarantee as they aim to increase student enrollment to 50,000 students by 2030.
The university recently decided to also build an upper-year and graduate residence in response to the housing needs on campus for graduate students. The school recently froze Bayfield Hall’s transition into a first-year residence and said it had no plans to create more rooms for first-year students until the university constructs new graduate student residences.
Shepard said the ideal construction timeline is “sooner rather than later.”
“Our residences continue to be wildly popular with our students, and relatively speaking, they are a bit under market in their pricing so we’re happy about that,” he said.
Shepard added the school hopes additional graduate student housing will alleviate the stress international students face of having to “start legal contracts with landlords” and first arriving in Canada.
“We find there is a disproportionate demand for international students and most of them want to live in residence than you would have for domestic graduate students,” said Shepard. “So that’s trying to meet that need as well.”
Shepard explained Western is considering several factors in the early planning stages, including architectural design, building height and residence style.
“You could build a neo-gothic look like the [other residences], something really wild and crazy or something in-between,” said Shepard. “Are we building a tower or three-storey? I think those are all options on the table.”
Shepard explained these decisions will be influenced by the needs and interests of students, as well as the latest on-campus housing trends in North America.
While Shepard was accustomed to traditional-style residences during his time as a student, he mentioned the difference with the latest built Western residence — Ontario Hall in 2013 — being a hybrid suite-style.
Shepard explained that while there is currently a significant amount of stress on the London housing market, creating housing demand, the market situation may not last. He added that if the university overbuilds, then they could end up with a lot of space that’s been paid for but with no demand.
“It’s very tricky to get it right,” he explained.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest