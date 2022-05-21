Western University will offer up to $3,000 in compensation or an additional one-year lease to the formerly-ousted students in Bayfield Hall after reaching an agreement with PSAC 610, the union representing graduate teaching assistants and post-doctoral researchers.
The five-month long negotiations began after Western announced they would not be renewing the leases of current Bayfield residents in order to renovate the south wing of the upper-year university-owned apartment into a first-year residence building for fall 2023.
Bayfield residents now have the option to remain at their residence until the end of May 2024, or receive $3,000 if they choose to move to an off-campus residence. Students can also choose to move to another on-campus residence and be compensated $500. The university will cover moving costs for affected students and residents must notify the university of their decision by May 30.
“We should trust the university to have a place for our stay without the fear of being told to move,” said Karuna DSouza, racial equity chair of the Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 610, who helped lead the negotiations for Bayfield residents.
“In our discussions right from the beginning, it was a housing issue we knew that the larger membership of our community was affected by. So we thought that this would be something really important to take on.”
Prior to the union negotiations, the university had already offered relocation support for affected residents through vehicles and boxes.
“Recognizing that this conversion carries unique impacts for tenants, Western’s Housing Office is providing a one-time offer of support,” explained Chris Alleyne, Western’s associate vice-president of Housing & Ancillary Services and acting associate vice-president of Student Experience.
The Bayfield renovations come as Western seeks to create more residence space for their ever-growing incoming classes. Western guarantees that all first-year students have the option to live in residence.
The Bayfield renovations impact 108 students in the south wing of Bayfield Hall, which is being renovated starting July 1. Students currently living in Bayfield Hall include upper-year, graduate and professional students.
All tenants living in Bayfield Hall south wing received their first preference for relocation to another on-campus residence, according to Alleyne.
Those who choose to stay in Bayfield will be living there alongside first-year students. While first-year residence students must abide by the Residence Contract, upper-year tenants will continue to live under the Residential Tenancies Act. As such, upper-year tenants will not have restrictions on inviting guests into the building, unlike their first-year neighbours.
The renovation announcement in January detailed that the new first-year residence will add another 207 beds to Western’s residence system, bringing total residence capacity to 5,790 for fall 2022. Western is also planning to build more upper-year housing in the future, according to the university.
The entire building is expected to be fully converted to a first-year residence by May 31, 2024.
The negotiations began after the TA union’s Social Justice Committee held a town hall in March that lasted over two hours to discuss the lease terminations with graduate students. According to Waliu Alaka, chair of the Social Justice committee at PSAC 610, the committee learned about the stress for students of their residence being converted and being told they had to move.
“The eviction is more about moving people who have settled down at a place,” said Alaka. “Graduate students should not be evicted without proper planning and during exams. There are lots of individual cases and that’s why we advocated that everyone should be allowed to stay and have adequate time to plan a movement.”
Following the town hall, the group drafted demands, had several meetings with the university, and came to the current resolution.
While DSouza says they are satisfied with the support Bayfield residents are now receiving, the union believes there is much more work to do when it comes to making housing more accessible to graduate students and international students.
“As a union, [affordable housing] is going to be our number one demand when we go into bargaining in 2023,” said DSouza. “We think housing is an extremely important issue, which covers all graduate students. And this is something that we want Western as an employer, and as a university to take extremely seriously. And that it is their responsibility.”
