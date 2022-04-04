Western plans to increase bike safety and accessibility on campus through their open space strategy, adding more shelters, redesigning University Drive bridge and participating in a local bike sharing program.
Western University’s open space strategy — published in 2018 as a 10 year plan for campus development — has led to the creation of a walkable bike storage facility with a capacity for 60 bikes located in the Alumni Thompson parking lot. Western community members can purchase bike shelter permits for $25 a term, $50 an academic year or $75 a calendar year.
According to Elizabeth Krische, associate-vice president of Facilities Management who oversees Western’s open space strategy, the university has also been working with the city to implement a bike and electric scooter sharing program on campus.
“We will have a location on campus where we’ll have bike share. Maybe multiple locations on campus that will also tie-in to the city network so that it becomes very usable for people — not just across campus but also to get into different locations in the city,” said Krishe.
The timeline for this regional program is still uncertain as “they hoped to do a request for proposals in January, but that has been delayed again.”
Additionally, recent concern has been raised for the safety of bikers and pedestrians on the University Drive bridge, which connects the north and south sides of campus. Krishe explained that in response to this concern, her team is “in the process of starting the design for a new bridge” which they expect to begin construction on in 2024.
“The new design for the bridge won't be the share-all kind of concept where people aren't allowed to pass a bike on the bridge,” said Krishe. “There will definitely be a bike lane and pedestrian lanes, in addition to transportation lanes for vehicles that have to cross the bridge.”
“If we could put some sort of repair stations with each, that would be ideal.”
The Western Active Transportation Society also conducted a survey last fall to pinpoint additional areas on campus for bike shelter installation.
The survey flagged sections around Oxford Drive, Middlesex parking lot and the Music Building. Krische hopes the additional bike shelters will increase accessibility by covering the “four corners of the main core campus area.”
Work around the Music Building and Talbot College is set to begin this summer, but Krische says to prepare for the possibility of it getting pushed back because of other construction currently taking place on campus.
The idea of adding repair stations to these new builds and other areas on campus is also being explored.
Krische and Facilities Management hope these coming changes will help make Western a more bike accessible campus in the coming years.
“I’m excited to say that we’ve already done quite a bit with the open space strategy, but there’s lots more to do."
