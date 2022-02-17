Western will lift most capacity restrictions on campus Thursday but vaccine and masking mandates remain in place for all community members. Most dining spaces and shared study areas will reopen without capacity limits and students can remove their masks to eat or drink.
Western University announced loosened restrictions Thursday afternoon for all areas of campus following Premier Doug Ford’s announcement that Ontario will move to step three of reopening starting Thursday. Gathering limits have been raised to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors from 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.
Most dining areas on campus will be completely unrestricted but high-density locations — like Centre Spot in the University Community Centre and the Nucleus in the Natural Sciences Centre — will remain inaccessible.
Students working in a shared space or open cubicle on campus are permitted to remove masks while seated and physically distanced. Instructors may remove their masks in a classroom when behind a barrier.
Libraries will open at full capacity and students can consume lidded beverages in their vicinity. Food is not allowed in libraries and masks will continue to be required.
Western’s vaccine and mask policy remains enforced. All students must have two doses of a Health Canada-approved coronavirus vaccine and must wear medical-grade ASTM Level 3 masks on campus.
Students can pick up masks at any Western Library using their Western ONECard.
“As we work together to maintain the health of our community, this new phase will continue to adhere to a number of health and safety guidelines with the goal of remaining in-person for the rest of the term.,” Western’s announcement reads.
Western also set up new study spaces in the Natural Sciences Center and Lucy’s in Somerville House. Students can continue to access the Mustang Lounge in the University Community Center and the Great Hall in Somerville for studying or dining.
Fees to park on campus will also return starting March 1.
“We want to sincerely thank you for your understanding and patience throughout the many changes that have been required of us during this pandemic,” Western said. “Please remember that we are here to support you.”
Western’s phased return to campus saw the return to in-person learning for upper-year undergraduate and graduate level students. Some first-year undergraduate courses will return in person starting Feb. 28, after the Spring reading week.
Masking requirements will remain in the Western Student Recreation Centre and for all intramurals and recreational sports clubs. Western’s varsity athletes will not be required to wear masks during competitions.
Although the new provincial guidelines will not require Ontarians to show proof of vaccination to businesses and in other settings,, establishments can independently continue their proof of vaccination requirements if they choose.
Proof of vaccination and mandatory masking will be required for all sporting events and performances on campus, as well as for McIntosh Gallery attendees. Ontario’s new guidelines allow 50 per cent capacity in spectator areas but no capacity limits for other public events.
Western is encouraging all community members to get booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able. Western community members can book vaccine and booster appointments at Western’s Vaccination and Testing Centre at the Graphic Services Building on campus.
“It is important to note that ensuring as safe a campus environment as possible continues to be a priority and a shared responsibility,” Western said. “As always, we will adjust our approach as needed.”
