Western University will “continue to work with the Middlesex-London Health Unit and [its] internal … physicians and medical leads” to review the university’s current vaccine policy, they said in a statement. This approach will include a “planned review of our vaccination policy no later than September 1, 2022.”
While the MLHU strongly encourages Western community members to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the university has not announced plans to mandate a third shot. Only 37.3 per cent of MLHU residents aged 18 to 24 have received a booster shot and uptake has stagnated, according to MLHU data.
The Council of Ontario Universities, an organization which supports Ontario’s publicly-funded universities with advocacy and collaboration-related initiatives, said all universities will “maintain their COVID-19 vaccination policies until at least the end of the current term,” in a statement published Feb. 22.
Western was the third university in Ontario to mandate COVID-19 vaccination last August and the first to require campus community members to provide proof. The university also implemented a stricter masking policy in January, requiring medical-grade ASTM Level 3 masks.
Western’s libraries, dining and study areas were permitted to operate at regular capacity as of March 1, in line with provincial reopening guidelines. University Students’ Council operations such as The Spoke and Peer Support Centre also returned to normal operating hours.
Western’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open for walk-in appointments weekdays at Thames Hall for anyone aged 12 and over to receive a first, second or booster shot.
