Western University joined the University Climate Change Coalition, a group of 23 North American research universities working on solutions for climate change, earlier this month.
The coalition seeks to deploy resources, knowledge and campus initiatives across global and local communities through its teaching and research. Other Canadian universities part of the coalition include Queen’s University, the University of Toronto and University of British Columbia.
“Joining the University Climate Change Coalition helps the university engage in deep planning with our own communities and in our own neighbourhood,” said Lynn Logan, Western’s vice-president of operations and finance. “This is a multi-faceted relationship, one that gives us the opportunity both to receive and contribute knowledge.”
As part of the coalition, Western will develop and implement their next strategic plan with guidance from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the targets of the Paris Agreement.
Western’s contributions to the UC3 will include climate, environment and sustainability research. New initiatives include the Towards Western at 150 plan, a collective, campus-wide initiative to improve the environment.
In addition to the 13 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified campus facilities already constructed, the Towards Western at 150 plan will aim to reduce university greenhouse emissions by 45 per cent with net-zero emissions from all campus operations by 2050.
“Western has important expertise and world-leading research to share with UC3 members,” said Logan. “Our experts in climate, the environment and sustainability are studying everything from engineering better batteries to understanding how climate change impacts populations and health.”
