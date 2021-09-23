Western alerted those on campus of rising flood waters Thursday and asked that vehicles parked in the Medway, Talbot and Chemistry lots be moved due to possible flooding.
@WesternU asking people to take their vehicles out of Medway and Elgin lots due to possible flooding. #rainevent pic.twitter.com/ICii66tavI— Mike Hensen (@MikeatLFPress) September 23, 2021
The rising water levels in the Thames river are the result of heavy rains on Wednesday, when a weather warning was issued for the London-Middlesex region.
Pictures and videos of flooding around London and on Western University’s campus are being posted on social media and many users have urged people in the city to take care amid rising water levels.
WARNING: Watch out for flooding of city roads. This is southbound Wonderland Road at Kingsway Ave under several. inches of stormwater. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/JnD75LaPqF— Daryl Newcombe (@DNewcombeCTV) September 22, 2021
In addition to Western’s parking lots, parks and trails like the Thames Valley Parkway trail, which many students use to commute to campus, and Harris Park in London have been closed due to flooding.
The city of London is also encouraging homeowners and renters in London to check their home’s flood prevention devices to keep their basements dry.
Downspouts, sump pumps, and weeping tiles help keep homes dry when it rains. With more rain in the forecast this week, learn more about maintaining these flood preventative devices and keeping your basement dry.https://t.co/qjCruiUypq#LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/ygeuQLcc91— City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) September 21, 2021
In-person classes continue Thursday and only parking lots and affected roads have been closed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest