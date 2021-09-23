Medway Flooding 2.jpg

Campus police blocks off flooded Medway parking lot, Sept. 23 2021

Western alerted those on campus of rising flood waters Thursday and asked that vehicles parked in the Medway, Talbot and Chemistry lots be moved due to possible flooding.

The rising water levels in the Thames river are the result of heavy rains on Wednesday, when a weather warning was issued for the London-Middlesex region. 

Pictures and videos of flooding around London and on Western University’s campus are being posted on social media and many users have urged people in the city to take care amid rising water levels. 

In addition to Western’s parking lots, parks and trails like the Thames Valley Parkway trail, which many students use to commute to campus, and Harris Park in London have been closed due to flooding.

The city of London is also encouraging homeowners and renters in London to check their home’s flood prevention devices to keep their basements dry. 

In-person classes continue Thursday and only parking lots and affected roads have been closed.

News Editor

Rebekah Rodrigues is a News Editor for volume 114. Email her at rebekah.rodrigues@westerngazette.ca

