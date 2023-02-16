Western’s Senate voted at its Thursday meeting to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 a non-instructional day at the university.
Senate voted in favour of this change through amending Western University’s Structure of the Academic Year policy, with two senators opposed and two abstaining.
Since its approval by Canada’s Parliament in 2021, Sept. 30 is a federal statutory holiday to honour those who attended residential schools as well as their families and communities.
The revised policy said Sept. 30 will be a non-instructional day so students and employees can “observe this day as an opportunity to advance the work of ‘Truth and Reconciliation’” by reflecting “on the meaning of decolonization, and the actions required by the Western community to achieve it.”
If Sept. 30 falls on a weekday, the instructional day lost will be moved to the end of the fall academic term in December.
The proposed change was introduced by Arts and Humanities dean Michael Milde on behalf of the Senate Committee on Academic Policy, which drafted the change.
“It is a beautiful opportunity to have this observed here at Western,” said Christy Bressette, Western’s vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous initiatives.
Bresette spoke to the university’s previous observance of the day in 2022 as a framework for how events would be organized in order to create an “allied approach to acknowledging [Truth and Reconciliation] day” in collaboration with the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
Western’s provost and vice-president academic, Florentine Strzelczyk, said it “seems to be a good idea to reflect” on Truth and Reconciliation Day. She highlighted other provinces where Sept. 30 is a holiday, and other universities — including McMaster University and the University of Alberta — where no instruction occurs on this day.
