Western will not renegotiate faculty salaries until all appeals on a court decision that struck down Bill 124 are exhausted, university president Alan Shepard said in an interview with the Gazette.
An Ontario court ruled Bill 124, which capped compensation and benefit increases for some provincial public sector workers to one percent, was unconstitutional on Nov. 29, 2022 — just over two weeks after the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association reached their tentative collective agreement with the university.
The Ontario government appealed the court ruling on Dec. 29, 2022. The appeal is still under review.
UWOFA negotiators met with Western administration on Jan. 27 in hopes of restarting salary negotiations in light of the ruling. But according to UWOFA’s February’s announcement regarding Bill 124 and renegotiations, the union was told both parties will return to the negotiating table only after all appeal options have been exhausted — which is stated in the collective agreement’s re-opener clause.
“UWOFA is very disappointed that Western will not renegotiate salary increases at this time,” the faculty union wrote in a statement to the Gazette.
Shepard told the Gazette the government’s appeal put the university in a difficult spot. He said if the Ontario government wins the appeal after a faculty salary increase is renegotiated, the school would need to withdraw the increased compensation.
“Nobody loves Bill 124. I don’t love it any more than anyone else. I thought it was a very poorly conceived piece of legislation and it had all kinds of unfortunate consequences that I think probably weren't even understood by the drafters of the legislation,” said Shepard.
Shepard said, in a time of high inflation, the one per cent cap “seems very harsh in the light of day.” Western’s president said he feels the bill took away the university’s ability to use its own judgement and flexibility, and strained employee relations.
The faculty union claimed in their announcement that Western administration believes offering a salary increase to faculty on a voluntary basis could “cause Western to miss out on court-ordered government payments later, in the event that monetary remedies were awarded for loss of income due to Bill 124.”
UWOFA’s announcement also said members were “told that [Western] believes that committing voluntarily to pay increases for faculty … could compromise the case Western and other universities are making as they appeal to Queen’s Park to unfreeze tuition fees.”
Western did not confirm these claims to the Gazette.
UWOFA wrote in their statement to the Gazette that they are examining their options and seeking advice from the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations, which is closely monitoring developments across the province.
