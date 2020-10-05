Western will now only test students and staff exposed to or showing symptoms of COVID-19, making the announcement less than a week before Thanksgiving.
The university will still test symptomatic students as well as those directed to seek testing by a doctor or identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive case by either the Middlesex-London Health Unit or the COVID Alert app.
Those required to seek testing before or after international travel will also be eligible.
The change comes only five days away from Thanksgiving, when many students are expected to travel home to their families for the holiday weekend.
Western says the change was made in line with the MLHU’s testing directives and “prioritizes those most in need of a COVID-19 test.” Western University has at least 70 confirmed student cases, though the MLHU stopped providing student-specific data late last week.
Testing will be available at the Western clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday this week. The university has not determined whether they will open the testing unit over the Thanksgiving weekend, but will make an announcement by Friday.
Under the new regulations, there is no clinic in London where students can get tested without showing symptoms or being directed by a health authority.
Western moved testing from the mobile testing unit behind the Social Science Centre to the Western Student Recreation Centre last week, in anticipation of colder weather. Eligible students can seek testing there, at one of London’s two testing centres or book an appointment with Student Health Services.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest