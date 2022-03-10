Western Research has welcomed David Muir as their associate vice-president for innovation and strategic partnerships.
The new position, implemented at the beginning of February, was created with the goal of connecting the university’s research initiatives to other academic institutions, industries and government.
Lesley Rigg, Western University’s vice-president of research, shared her vision for the role saying she believes it will be a gathering position.
“It brings together a lot of different activities under one umbrella. And by bringing them together I think you create the largest impact,” said Rigg.
While the university currently offers a variety of research programs with opportunities for undergraduates to take part in internships, attend workshops and receive awards, many students remain unaware of these options. According to Rigg, the new AVP will “be streamlining a lot of those various opportunities so that they are more transparent for students and students will more easily find them.”
Muir, who graduated from Western in 1989 with a degree in chemistry and completed his PhD in synthetic organic chemistry in 1994, says he sees London as a hub for future innovation and wants students to be a part of it.
“I would love to see more industry partners on campus, involved on campus. I would love to see more events that students can be part of to see industry on campus,” said Muir, who said he found value in engaging with industry representatives on university grounds.
The department hopes Muir’s new role will help direct more students to Research Parks, a university department which provides a space for Western community members to interact with industry and government representatives. The Parks operate in three locations and include both office and lab space — acting as a launchpad for small businesses to develop.
Muir hopes his role will help transform London into a place that inspires changemakers to come together and create inventive solutions for worldly issues.
“I hope to be able to make Western even more recognized for translation of research, to solve some of society’s grand challenges. To help make London a destination for companies, organizations, governments that are interested in our help in solving some of society’s challenges.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest